ANDERSON — Charles Kenneth Hogue, 81, died October 6, 2019. Visitation will be Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Rogersville Funeral Home. Funeral will be Thursday at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Anderson. Burial will follow in Anderson Cemetery.
