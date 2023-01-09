FLORENCE — Charles Edward Krieger, 80, died January 5, 2023.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-340-2384.
Latest News
- UN gathering seeks aid for Pakistan after devastating floods
- World shares up, extending Wall St gains as US wages slow
- Biden flies in to López Obrador's new airport for summit
- CES 2023: Companies tout environmental tech innovations
- UK government meeting unions in bid to end wave of strikes
- Pfizer's Paxlovid not included in China's national insurance
- Czech ex-Premier Babis acquitted in EU funds fraud case
- EU lawmakers aid Somali man fighting life sentence in Greece
Most Read
Articles
- Man charged for letting shot dog decompose at farm
- Reward results in fresh leads in missing person's case
- Muscle Shoals kicks off digital newsletter to keep residents informed
- Singleton reflects on 50-year career
- Tuscumbia native named city's new judge
- Sheffield pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle
- Baby Eric first of 2023 in the Shoals
- Florence man facing another theft charge
- Greenhill resident wants to reunite memorial bear with owner
- The Palace Is Calling It Quits After Two Decades of Nostalgia
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
Images
Videos
Commented
- Florence man facing another theft charge (1)
- Answer needed for cultural isolation (1)
- Twin donates kidney to her sister (1)
- Hard-right members stage GOP rebellion (1)
- Florence may leave broadband district (1)
- Central man ponders reviving Christmas tradition (1)
- Love your neighbor as yourself (1)
- Man charged for letting shot dog decompose at farm (1)
- TVA: Freezing temps led to unprecedented power demand (1)
Commented