HUNTSVILLE — Charles L. Brown, 61, formerly of Decatur, died December 15, 2020. Graveside service is noon Saturday, in Foster-Davis Cemetery, Hillsboro. Public Viewing is 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at Jackson Memory Funeral Home.

