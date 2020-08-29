TOWN CREEK — Charles L. Lipscomb, 73, died August 27, 2020. Funeral will be 12 p.m. Tuesday at Jackson Memory Funeral Home with burial in Warren Cemetery. Public viewing will be Sunday from 12-6 and Monday from 1-6.

