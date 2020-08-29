TOWN CREEK — Charles L. Lipscomb, 73, died August 27, 2020. Funeral will be 12 p.m. Tuesday at Jackson Memory Funeral Home with burial in Warren Cemetery. Public viewing will be Sunday from 12-6 and Monday from 1-6.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries and death notices can also be faxed to 256-740-4713. Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call 256-740-4709
Latest News
- Activists see disparate police tactics amid Kenosha protests
- Shock, grief, and gratitude after death of Chadwick Boseman
- 'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman dies of cancer at 43
- Asia Today: Cases still rise in SKorea, Malaysia stays shut
- The Latest: First batch of Beijing students resumes classes
- MLB celebrates Jackie Robinson, calls for justice continue
- Joe Keenum submits low bid for Woodmont Drive resurfacing project
- Local organizer among professionals in a episode of 'Hoarders'
Most Read
Articles
- Sheffield man shot several times died from wounds
- Central High senior dies in car wreck
- Man dies in Sheffield shooting
- Holt, Betterton head to runoff in Florence
- Florence fares well on Alabama's list of fittest cities
- Sheffield Assault Case To Go Before Grand Jury
- Group files suit against ag center construction
- Wait For It: Sheffield Mayoral Runoff To Be Determined
- Sheffield man charged with assault in beating of neighbor
- COVID-19 Trends continue to be unpredictable
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
- Avery Ellis Heupel
- Sheffield man shot several times died from wounds
- Central High senior dies in car wreck
- Golding determined that Alabama's defense will shine
- Central football players honor classmate’s memory
- Man dies in Sheffield shooting
- Colbert County races
- Holt, Betterton head to runoff in Florence
- Killen, Lexington voters say yes to alcohol sales
- Alabama bundling sets of hunting and fishing licenses
Images
Videos
Commented
- Yes, change is going to come (22)
- When has US not been great? (18)
- The Shoals isn't a place of equality (12)
- Courthouse monument should be removed (10)
- Who's afraid of big, bad wolf Soros? (10)
- Let's preserve hope, hard work, democracy (8)
- A perspective on dangers of COVID-19 (6)
- You Said It (5)
- Trump was right to fire TVA chair (5)
- Let civility be the mark of all protests (4)
Online Poll
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented