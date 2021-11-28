MUSCLE SHOALS — Mr. Charles A. Lamar “Red”, age 83, of Muscle Shoals, Alabama, died Thursday, 25 Nov. 2021, at his current residence in Danville, Illinois after an extended illness. Charles was a native of the Shoals area and a member of Valley Grove Baptist Church. He served as a Director for the North Alabama State Fairgrounds, was a member of the Masonic Lodge and was a Shriner.
Visitation will be Monday, 29 Nov 2021 from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m., at Greenview Funeral Home in Florence immediately followed by funeral services at 1:00 p.m., in the Greenview Memorial Chapel. Burial services will then be held at Butler Cemetery in Center Star Alabama. Officiating will be Bro. Greg Beasley, Pastor of Valley Grove Baptist Church.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Anne Mae Lamar; sister, Lavera (Lamar) Crowell; and brother, Orville Lamar.
Mr. Lamar is survived by his three children, Tim Lamar and wife Lassye of Rogersville, Alabama; daughter, Belinda (Lamar) Perzan and husband Ronald of Danville, Illinois; and son, Darryl Lamar and wife Charlotte of Elba Alabama. He is also survived by his beloved sister, Ella Jean (Lamar) Doss; grandchildren, Brian Lamar and wife Courtney, Anthony Lamar and wife Laura, Ashley Lopresto and husband Billy, Jessica (Lamar) Forsythe and husband Matt, Alana (Lamar) Purdy and husband Josh and Kacie Skelton; and great grandchildren, Brayden, Madelyn and Bransan Douglas, Wyatt and Dexter Lamar, Lucy and Eleanor Lamar, Charlee Ann Masters, Alexis, and Ryland and Archer Forsythe; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Pallbearers will be the directors of the North Alabama State Fairgrounds.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
