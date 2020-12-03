FLORENCE
Charles Lance “Chuck” Lamar, 62 of Florence, left this life for his heavenly home, December 1, 2020. He was a former Security Guard at Browns Ferry, a former National Guardsman, and had a love for the bass guitar, which he played as a faithful member of The Pentecostals of Florence.
Visitation will be at Greenview Funeral Home, today, December 3, 2020 from 1:30 until 2:30 p.m., followed by service at 2:30 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Co-Pastor Greg Daniel officiating. Burial will be in Greenview Memorial Park.
He is survived by his loving wife of almost 40 years, Kay Lamar; loving daughter, Amanda Dodd (Shawn); bonus daughter, Leann White (Randal); his precious grandchildren, Elizabeth Hadley, “his best friend,” Elsie Kate Dodd, Jeremy White “Bubba” (Cheyenne) and Hannah White; sisters, Judy Murphy (Dan), Janice Lamar, and Lisa Mayes (Jon).
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dalton and Bertha-Lee Lamar; brother, J.D. Lamar; and sister, Lana Lamar.
Pallbearers will be Jeremy White, Randal White, Shawn Dodd, Kenneth Barnett, Ricky Lamar, Jonathan Mayes and Jordan Mayes.
Papaw Charles loved us beyond measure and always brought laughter to our lives, whether it was his silly antics or playing pranks on Mamaw, we loved to laugh together and “we ain’t lying this time.” We are brokenly rejoicing, for our temporary loss is Heaven’s eternal gain. See you at the gates Papaw!
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
Commented