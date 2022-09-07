ATHENS
Charles Larry Oliver Jr. of Athens, Alabama, peacefully passed from this life on Sunday, September 4, 2022. He was preceded by his loving parents, Charles Sr. and Bernice “Peggy” Oliver of Sheffield. He is survived by his wife, Betty Muse Ruth-Oliver; his sister, Mary Elizabeth “Beth” Amerson (Bob) of Iuka; stepson, Tommy Ruth (Johanna), and grandson, Nicolas of Denver, Colorado.
Larry was a loving, gentle and compassionate man who brought out the very best in everyone he met. Growing up in Sheffield, he and his family were part of the Cox Boulevard Church of Christ. He graduated from Sheffield High School, attended University of North Alabama, and graduated from Auburn University School of Pharmacy. He served the Shoals and Athens as a pharmacist for over 40 years.
In his life, Larry had many different experiences. He deep sea fished, he flew a plane, and he went to space camp with his grandson. On multiple occasions he petted wild animals, herded cattle, and gardened. He also entertained others with his shenanigans such as anthropomorphizing his food, swinging from vines like Tarzan or dancing with Miss Piggy at Walt Disney World. He had many laughs and good times with his longtime college classmates and pharmacists, Phil Humphrey, Patrick Brunson and Steve Brown.
He enjoyed many adventures with his wife of 32 years, Betty; his nephews who loved him dearly and his grandson, Nicolas who he was especially proud of. Larry loved to travel, and loved all things related to aviation, space, and science fiction. But most important of all, he loved his Savior and always showed Christ-like compassion to anyone he met.
A special thank you to the staff at Huntsville, Crestwood, and Madison Hospitals. A special appreciation to his doctors; Hawari, Cash, Walker, Boone, Cowart, and Shah. And many thanks to his church family at West Hobbs Street Church of Christ, and to all those who have been praying for him over the past several months.
A graveside service will be Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 2 p.m. in Greenview Memorial Park. Officiating will be his nephews, Zach and Tyler Thompson, and Brother Bill Irby.
