CHEROKEE — Charles Larry Pounders, 66, of Cherokee, passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019. The visitation will be held on Thursday, November 14, from 10 a.m. to noon at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will follow at noon in the chapel with Dwight Rivers officiating. Interment will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Pounders was a lifelong resident of Cherokee, Alabama. He enjoyed woodworking, coin collecting, and was an avid Auburn Football fan. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Raven Nicole Pounders; and his parents, Charles and Lawrence Pounders.
Mr. Pounders is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Teresa Pounders; daughter, Jennifer Brooke Lambert (Russ); son, Charles Schuyler Pounders; brothers, Tommy, Robert and James Pounders; sisters, Faye Pounders and Betty Rose Huckleby; grandchildren, Chase, Mitchell and Isla Lambert and Kylie, Tyler, Alexia and Trae Pounders.
Pallbearers will be Danny Foster, Richard Foster, Russ Lambert, Greg Waldrep, Bill Huckleby and Dale Rutland.
Online condolences may be left at moffisonfuneralhomes.com.
Commented