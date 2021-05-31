PENSACOLA, FLORIDA — Charles Lee Albert, 57, died May 27, 2021. Visitation is 12:30-2 p.m. Wednesday at Marion County Funeral Home. Funeral to follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial is in Cooper Cemetery.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.