KILLEN — Charles Lee Clemons, 82, died September 7, 2023. Visitation will be Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. at North Carolina Church of Christ. Funeral will follow at 3 p.m. at the church with burial in North Carolina Cemetery. Greenhill Funeral Home will be directing. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

View our Print Replica

Tags

Recommended for you