RED BAY — Charles Edward Lesley, 83, passed away Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at North Alabama Medical Center. He was born in Itawamba County, MS to Barto and Eunice Lesley. He was a member and deacon of The Church of God of Prophecy for 60 years. He was a member of the Gideons for over 20 years and served in the Army Reserve. He owned and operated L & L Propane Gas Co. for 47 years and served as a board member for Alabama LP Gas Association.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

Recommended for you