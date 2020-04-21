RED BAY — Charles Haston Lindsey, 78, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020 at Southern Magnolia in Iuka, MS. He was born in Franklin County, AL to Glen Haston and Lonnie Louise George Lindsey. He retired from TVA as a welder.
Graveside services will be Tuesday, April 21, 11 a.m. at Halltown Cemetery with Brother Danny Stanford officiating. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL will be in charge of arrangements.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Lindsey of Red Bay; three daugthers, Pam Burgett (Greg) of Hamilton, Missy Nichols (Ricky) and Charlene Brewer (Nick), all of Red Bay; five grandchildren, Heath Burgett (Heather), Gretta Burgett, Chadrick Nichols, Lindsey Stone and Noah Brewer; four great-grandchildren, Tenley and Kiptyn Burgett, Cayson and Raleigh Stone and two sisters, Nancy Neill and Bonnie Gray (Phillip).
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Paul Glen Lindsey.
