CHEROKEE — Charles Lott Wells, Jr., 63, Cherokee, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020. At his request, no services will be held.
Charles was an avid fan of the Chicago Cubs and Alabama football. He also enjoyed collecting knives. He was preceded in death by his wife, Cheryl A. Wells; and his sister, Judy Wells.
Charles is survived by his sons, Charles L. Wells, III (Melissa), Michael O. Wells (Shannon) and Jonathan M. Wells; parents, Charles and Virginia Wells; sister, Jody Pritchett; grandchildren, Gunnar, Knox, Carter, Owen and Spencer Wells; niece, Jenny Rendon; and nephew, AJ Pritchett.
