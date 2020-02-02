FLORENCE — Charles Loyd Valentine, age 89, of Florence, passed away at his residence on January 31, 2020, with his family at his side.
Mr. Valentine joined the Air Force in 1954 and served his country for over twenty years. He was stationed in many different states and served two tours in Alaska and one tour in Vietnam. Following his retirement from the military, he worked in food service at Shoals and ECM Hospitals, as a supervisor over the Lauderdale County landfill, and as a driver for Loomis Fargo. He was a member of Mount Zion Church of Christ.
The family will receive friends Monday, February 3, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Mount Zion Church of Christ. The service will follow at 1:00 p.m. with Brother Sonny Owens and Brother Todd Johnston officiating. Burial will be in the Mount Zion Cemetery.
Mr. Valentine leaves behind his loving family: daughter, Joyce (Scott) Brawley; grandchildren, Bradley Valentine, Amber (Seth) Thompson, Chris (Leslie) Valentine and Blake (Talea) Ray; daughter-in-law, Alma Valentine; great-grandchildren, Madison, Brayley, Bentley and Adalyn Valentine, Sydney and Carter Thompson, and Hadley Ray.
Preceding him in death were his wife of 68 years, Eloise Behel Valentine; his beloved son, David Lee Valentine; his parents, Frank and Minnie Esqulodo Valentine; brothers, Calvin, Alvin, Earl and William Valentine; and sisters, Beulah Valentine and Opal Horton.
Pallbearers will include Ricky Hudson, Blake Ray, Jeff Stutts, Seth Thompson, Bradley Valentine and Chris Valentine. Honorary pallbearers will be Steve Horton, Robert Huffaker, Carter Thompson, Bentley Valentine and William Valentine.
The family would like to sincerely thank the staff of Southern Care Beacon for their care and support and a special thank you to Trish and Tammy. Also, a special thank you to Carrie Hannah for her love and care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the cemetery fund at Mount Zion Church of Christ.
