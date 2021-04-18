FORT MYERS, FLORIDA — Charles M. Hunt, 86, passed peacefully from this life on Monday night, April 12th, at his home in Fort Myers, Florida with his family by his side.
He was a Christian and a member of the Southside Church of Christ and has been a Southwest Florida resident for 26 years. He enjoyed fishing and playing golf with family and friends. He graduated from the University of North Alabama with degrees in Chemistry and Biology and worked for the Tennessee Valley Authority as a Research Chemist for 37 years. He is a veteran of the United States Navy and served at the Naval Research Laboratory in Washington DC.
Charlie was preceded in death by his father, Herbert P. Hunt, and mother, Adrienne B. Hunt. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Jane Cantrell Hunt; three children, Chuck Hunt and wife, Caralise (Auburn, AL), Janet Hunt (Birmingham, AL), and Beth Dunaway and husband, Matt (Birmingham, AL); four grandchildren, Corey and Carter Hunt, and Lily and Anderson Dunaway.
A Memorial Service for Charlie was celebrated in Fort Myers on Thursday, April 15, 2021, and he will laid to rest during a private ceremony which will take place on a undisclosed date and time back in his longtime home of Alabama.
