FLORENCE — Charles left this life to be with his Lord on December 6, 2021.
Charles was a loving husband and father. He lived a wonderful life filled with world travel. His hobbies were bowling, hunting, golf, reading, bridge, and world traveling. Charles was a long time member of the Lion’s Club and devoted Alabama Football fan. He had a witty sense of humor and a love in his heart that left us with many fond memories.
Charles graduated from Springville High School and was married to Lucile in 1951. He served in the US Army during the Korean conflict. Charles received his Bachelor of Science degree from Howard College (now Samford) in 1959. Charles was employed at State Farm Insurance as Claims specialist for 32 years. Charles was a faithful member of Woodmont Baptist Church since 1961 and served as Deacon, Chairman of Deacons, Sunday School Teacher, and Choir member.
Charles was preceded in death by parents, Joseph Calvin Martin, Helen Louise Perschau Martin; Sister, Eva Martin Riddle; Brothers, Fred Martin, Bo Martin, JC Martin; Grandchildren, Kelly Martin, Brett Martin, Rachael Martin.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Lucille Martin; two sons, Wayne Martin (Brenda), Gary Martin (Lisa); three grandchildren, Elizabeth Banner (Jeff), Carolyn Spray (Nathan), Mallory Allen (Justin); and six great-grand children, Colton Banner, Emory Spray, Paisley Spray, Cambry Banner, Jaymeson Allen, and Elliana Allen
A celebration of his life will be at 2 p.m. on December 11, 2021 at Woodmont Baptist Church with visitation from 1 p.m. - 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested that remembrances be made in the form of contributions to the Woodmont Student Scholarship fund (Alasso).
