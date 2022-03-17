TOWN CREEK — Charles Michael Conner, 71, of Town Creek passed away Friday, March 11, 2022 at North Alabama Medical Center. The graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at Providence Cemetery with Bro. Mark Wakefield officiating and Lawrence Funeral Home assisting the family.
Born on December 6, 1950 to the late Clarence Henry Conner and Margaret Liles Conner, Mike graduated from Hazelwood High School and UNA with a degree in psychology and chemistry. He retired from Reynolds Alloys after 20 years of service then worked for The Lawrence County Sheriff’s office and was a member of the Carpenter’s Local Union 1209 in Florence AL. A member of Providence Baptist Church, Mike was also an avid deer hunter.
Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Susan DeLony Conner; daughter, Kimberley Hancock (Jeremy); granddaughter, Paige Nicole Hancock; his fur babies, Bree and Ducie; grand fur babies, Gracie Jane and Walter Jane; two sisters, Barbara Copeland (Dempsey) and Linda Schulte (Wayne); and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great- nephews.
Mike was preceded in death by his daughter, Amber Shea Conner; his parents; and his in-laws, Eugene and Wilhelmina DeLony; and sister, Nell Conner Witt (Walter).
The family extends special thanks to the First Responders of Leighton and Chief Brandon Hood.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St Jude Children’s Hospital.
Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave online condolences and order flowers.
Commented