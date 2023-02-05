TUSCUMBIA — Charles L. Noe, 78, departed this life on February 3,2023. After a brief stay at Vanderbilt Medical Center. Visitation will be Monday, February 6th, from noon until 2:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Mitchell Dalrymple officiating. Burial will be at Piney Grove Cemetery.
Charles was born on December 22, 1944, to the late Lester W. and Pearl Kimbrough Noe of Tuscumbia Alabama. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Jean Denton.
Charles was a member of Piney Grove Church of Christ. He managed the Body Shop at Mullins Ford for 11 years and was the owner of Charles Noe Body Shop in Muscle Shoals. He was always very active in his kids sports and coached youth baseball and football teams that he was very proud of.
Survivors include Charles’ wife, Charlotte of 56 years; sons, Charles, Jr. (Trina) and Tyson (Jenny); grandkids, Cody, Shelby, and Ava; great-grandsons, Logan and Kingston; sisters, Donnie Bechard, Gay Porter, and Judy Bendall; and a very special little girl named Charlie Ann.
Pallbearers are Kenny Davis, Cody Noe, Logan Noe, Bobby Peden, Josh Edwards, Tommy Sledge, Mike Davis, and Chase Lambert.
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day.
If you have questions, please call (256)-340-2384.
Commented