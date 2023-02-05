TUSCUMBIA — Charles L. Noe, 78, departed this life on February 3,2023. After a brief stay at Vanderbilt Medical Center. Visitation will be Monday, February 6th, from noon until 2:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Mitchell Dalrymple officiating. Burial will be at Piney Grove Cemetery.

