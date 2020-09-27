IRON CITY — Charles Norman Moore, 85, died September 25, 2020. Visitation will be held on Saturday, from 5-8 p.m., at Loretto Memorial Chapel. The funeral service will be held Sunday, at the funeral home, with burial in Hollis Cemetery. He was a member of the Williams Chapel Freewill Baptist Church.

