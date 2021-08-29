CHEROKEE — Charles Novak Hamm, 65, Cherokee, passed away on Wednesday, August 25, 2021. A private service will be held at a later date.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Ruby Hamm.
Charles is survived by his daughters, Crystal Joy Kimbrough (Robert) and Ashley Mills (Boyce); brother, Marlon Hamm (Carla); sister, Regina Hamm Brewer (Mike); aunt, Shirley Whitehead; the mother of his children, Teresa Hamm; grandchildren, Devin Kimbrough (Samantha), Ryan Kimbrough, Averilla Mills, and Isabella Mills; great-grandson, Noah Kimbrough; and several nieces and nephews.
