TUSCUMBIA
Charles Odell Shook, 64, of Tuscumbia, AL, passed away, December 23, 2019, at Helen Keller Hospital. A native of Russellville, AL, he was retired from TVA where he was a machinist and was of the Baptist faith. He held TVA membership and in the Machinist Local 65, and was a Mason.
Visitation will be Thursday, December 26, 2019, at Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Funeral services will be Friday, December 27, 2019, at the funeral home chapel at 11:00 A.M. with Dwight Love and Matthew Reed officiating. Burial will be in Crooked Oak Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Bob Shook, John and Adam Kalmback, Tommy and Ken Lindsey and Chris and Mike Love.
Mr. Shook is survived by his wife, Cheri Shook; children, Charles Odell Shook, Jr. and wife Brandy, Crystal Ann Shook, and stepdaughters, Cimany Stanfield and husband Matt, and Memore Nolen and husband David; siblings, Susan Love and husband Dwight, Mattie Kalmbach and husband John, Kenneth Lindsey and wife Tommye Jean, and Robert Shook and wife Lynn; six grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles F. and Mattie Lindsey Shook; sisters, Tawana Kilpatrick and Naomi Shook.
Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, is directing.
