FLORENCE — Charles Oliver Beavers Jr., 85, of Florence, was born on June 3, 1935 to Charles Oliver and Eva Theora Hamner Beavers and passed away January 9, 2021. He was a member of Eastwood Church of Christ where he served as associate minister and elder for 45 years and was involved in Christian education throughout his life. In addition to preaching in several area churches of Christ, he taught and coached at Mars Hill Bible School for many years. He was a preacher, teacher, coach, and our Daddy, Granddaddy, and Great-Granddaddy.
There will be a private family service Wednesday, January 13, 2021, in Greenview Memorial Chapel with Sonny Owens and Austin Swinea officiating. The service will be streamed on Facebook live. Burial will follow in Antioch Church of Christ Cemetery.
Mr. Beavers was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Virginia Beavers Adkins and Bonnie Beavers Mayberry; and brother, Jerry Lee Beavers.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Mary Jane Stephenson Beavers; son, Paul Charles Beavers, Nashville, TN; daughters, Eva Ruth Beavers Anderton (Brex) and Jan Beavers Sherrill (Tim); grandchildren, Blake Anderton (Jan), Stephanie Bacon (Eric), Kelly Gresham (Brently), and Gunnar Sherrill; and great-grandchildren, Landon Bacon, Preston Anderton, Carter Bacon, and Braden Anderton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to World Bible School, Mars Hill Bible School, or Eastwood Church of Christ.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
Commented