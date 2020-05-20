LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Charles Ollie Shands, 85, died May 18, 2020. Visitation will be tonight from 5 to 8 at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral will be Thursday at 2 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Highland Cemetery. He served his country honorably in the U.S. Army.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries and death notices can also be faxed to 256-740-4713. Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call 256-740-4709
Latest News
- US births fall, and virus could drive them down more
- Big box rules: Target's online campaign readied it for virus
- Deutsche Bank CEO: Remote work could help company cut costs
- EU wants to reduce pesticides use, promotes organic farming
- Nations reopen yet struggle to define 'a new normal'
- Turkey detains man for hanging British flag-designed towel
- Thousands evacuated as river dams break in central Michigan
- Quest for 'super-duper missile' pits US against key rivals
Most Read
Articles
- New adventure: Vintage Autos owner refurbishing rare antique boat
- McFarland campgrounds packed after span of closings
- Lauderdale deputy hopefuls take physical test
- Man uninjured after driving into river
- Operation HOPE helps people find financial freedom
- Stanfield's to relocate In Sheffield a year after fire
- Madden seeks Place 2 seat on Muscle Shoals Council
- Shred Day set for June 5
- Animal shelters feeling effects of pandemic, too
- Several vehicles hit by shots in Florence; no injuries
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
- Company creating hand sanitizer to fight pandemic
- New adventure: Vintage Autos owner refurbishing rare antique boat
- McFarland campgrounds packed after span of closings
- Lauderdale deputy hopefuls take physical test
- Ryan to retire June 30 as Sheffield guidance counselor
- Shoals churches have similar plans for Sunday reopening
- Man uninjured after driving into river
- More unmarked graves found, verified at LaGrange Cemetery
- Covenant Christian holds prayer vigil for baseball coach David Lawler
- New Doppler radar unit being installed in Muscle Shoals
Images
Videos
Commented
- Democrats want mail-in balloting (11)
- Dems have conundrum with nuzzling Joe (10)
- Facts make strong case for reopening (10)
- Our leadership has failed us this time (8)
- Hopefully, common sense will return soon (7)
- GOP covers lies with polite words (7)
- Removing Capt. Crozier was right decision (4)
- Fighting COVID-19 requires national testing strategy (2)
- You Said It (2)
- Shoals COVID-19 cases rise sharply (2)
Online Poll
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented