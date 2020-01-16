MUSCLE SHOALS — Charles Oneal Hubbard, of Muscle Shoals, passed away on January 15, 2020. He was 90 years old. Visitation will be held Saturday, January 18, from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Marcus Wilson officiating. Jackson Lambert will deliver the eulogy.
Oneal was born October 15, 1929, to William Marvin and Ollie Leigh Hubbard. He was preceded in death by brother-in-law and life-long friend, Guy Aday, Jr.
Oneal is survived by only one sibling, a sister, Doyle Jean Aday, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Oneal was a Korean War veteran, a farmer, and a mechanic. He was a member of Nitrate City Nazarene Church.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Southern Care and Oneal’s nurses, Brittany and Tammy. The family would also like to thank Peggy Trousdale for the special care and love she gave to Oneal.
Pallbearers will be Billy Robertson, Chase Aday, Ryan Aday, Gabe Bowling, Matt Bowling and Mike Trousdale. Honorary pallbearers will be JP Bowling and Alton “Buddy” Guley.
Online condolences may be left at morrisonfuneralhomes.com
