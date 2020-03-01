MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE — Charles Patrick Pinckley, 75, died February, 25, 2020.Visitation will be at Neal Funeral Home, on Monday from 10 a.m. to noon. The graveside service will be at Lawrence County Memorial Gardens, on Monday at 12:30 p.m., with burial to follow. Mr. Pinckley served his country in the Tn Army National Guard.

