PHIL CAMPBELL — Charles Edward Poss, age 80, of Phil Campbell, passed away on Thursday, May 06, 2021, at Florence Nursing & Rehab Center.
Charles was born on December 14, 1940 to Eul and Lucille Poss. He worked as a textile worker at Haleyville Textile. He was an ordained minister and devoted member at Mtn Home #2 Missionary Baptist Church. He loved gospel songs, and he enjoyed going to gospel singings all of his life. He loved being outside working in his vegetable garden. Mowing grass for himself and his neighbors kept him moving and he enjoyed doing it.
His visitation will be 3:00 - 4:00 p.m. Monday, May 10, 2021 at Spry Memorial Chapel, with the funeral following at 4:00 p.m. in the chapel. Bro. Delmar Duboise will officiate the service. Burial will be at Cherry Hill Cemetery.
The pallbearers will be Luke Baker, Riley Baker, Lyle Garrison, Ramsey Owens, Roger Hill, Zach Prince, and Brad Garrison.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Elizabeth Martin Poss; parents, Eul and Lucille (Justice) Poss; and brother, Travis O’Neal Poss.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his sister, Rose Poss Brown of Elyria, Ohio; several cousins; and a host of friends.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family. To have us sign the book for you, please free to call or to leave private condolences, please visit our website at www.sprymemorialchapel.com.
