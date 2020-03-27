DENNIS, MISSISSIPPI
Charles S. “Charlie” Powers died Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at NMMC in Tupelo. He was born in Tishomingo, MS to Darvin and Mary Simpson Powers. He was a carpenter and member of Emmanuel Baptist Church.
Graveside services were held Thursday, March 26th at 4 p.m. at Bethlehem Cemetery in Tishomingo with Brother Donnie Riley officiating. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS assisted the family.
He is survived by his wife, Peggy Powers; four children, Michael Powers (Donna), Jeff Powers (Anna), Susan Lewis (Kevin) and Misty Hall (Robbie); 11 grandchildren; four great- grandchildren; two sisters, Dorlin Hall (Ron) and Jackie Walker (Pete); and two brothers, David Powers and Roger Powers (Deborah).
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, James Powell.
Commented