FLORENCE —
Charles Robert Griswold, age 84, of Florence, passed away Saturday, July 2, 2022. The Funeral Mass will be on Thursday, July 7th at 1:00 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Fr. Roy Runkle and Fr. Joseph Kuzhichalil officiating.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Ollie Griswold; sister, Emily Weeks, and beloved daughter, Nicole Bowen.
Survivors are his wife, Joyce Griswold; daughter, Leigh Ann Franck (John); grandchildren, Connor and Caroline Franck, Anna and Grace Bowen.
Charles was a 1960 graduate of Auburn University obtaining an Aeronautical Engineering degree and was retired with Northwestern Mutual as an CLU agent.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to St. Joseph Regional Catholic School, 115 Plum Street, Florence AL 35630.
