FLORENCE — Charles Ray Lough, age 77, of Florence, passed away June 29, 2021. Ray was a veteran of the U.S. Army and worked at McVantage Packaging for 35 years.
The family will receive friends on Monday, July 5, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home. A celebration of his life will follow at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Katherine Lough; sister, Jacqueline Fuller; and sons, Ray and Jon Lough.
Survivors include his wife, Susan Lough; children, Brandy Steward of Hackleburg, Misty Higgins Loutzenheiser (Michael), Mark Higgins, Tim Higgins (Leslie), and Beth Ticer (Chris); brothers, Jon Lough (Celie) of Lexington, NC, and David Lough (Sunita) of Falls Church, VA; sister, Kathie Lough Kincheloe of Waynesboro, VA; grandchildren, Maddox and Blaze Vickery, Cole (Josey) Barnett, Abbye Barnett, Josie and Madalyn Higgins, Justin and Drew Scott, and Paislee Ticer; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association. The family would like to express their appreciation to the medical staff of North Alabama Medical Center ICU for their loving care.
Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com
Commented