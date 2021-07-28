F.7.28.21 Charles Bermele.jpeg

FLORENCE — Charles Raymond Bermele, 82 of Florence, AL passed away on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. He was a native of California. He was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church and Operating Engineers of California. He will be remembered as a world renowned square dance caller.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Dorothy Bermele; mother-in-law, Bessie Anderson.

Survivors include his wife, Sue Ellen Bermele; sons, Charles Richard Bermele (Denise) and Sean Bermele (Rebecca); daughter, Kelly Black (Michael); grandchildren, Tyler, Nathan and Charles Bermele, Megan and Willie Black.

