FLORENCE — Charles ‘Bud” Richmond, 82, of Florence, Alabama, passed away peacefully at his home on September, 12, surrounded by his family. Bud was born and raised in New Martinsville, West Virginia.
Bud received a Bachelor’s degree in chemistry and mathematics at David Lipscomb University in 1960 and a PhD in organic chemistry at the University of Mississippi in 1964.
He taught at David Lipscomb from 1964-1969 and at Florence State University (now UNA) from 1969-2000. Bud served as a deacon and elder at Sherrod Avenue Church of Christ and was also a classroom teacher there for over 25 years.
His hobbies included fishing, woodworking, remodeling, resilvering mirrors, refinishing furniture, and landscaping.
Bud is survived by his wife Gloria; three sons, David (Theresa), Stephen (Jennifer), and Michael (Glenn); four grandchildren, Sydney, Rachel, Will, and Chip. He has one sister, Pat Butler.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold W. and Ruth D. Richmond.
The family gives thanks to the many caring employees of the Renaissance of Florence, Green Oaks, Keestone, and Hospice of North Alabama. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the UNA Charles W. Richmond Endowment Scholarship (UNA Advancement Office, UNA Box 5113, Florence Al 35630. On the memo line write “Charles W. Richmond Endowment“).
An online guestbook may be signed at greenview.com.
