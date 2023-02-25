FLORENCE — Charles Thomas Robbins, 66, passed away Monday, February 20, 2023. A celebration of life will be held at Williams Funeral Home on Sunday February 26, 2023. Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m., with service at 3 p.m. He is survived by his wife, Sharon Canerday Robbins.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

Recommended for you