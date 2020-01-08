FLORENCE — Charles Ruben Young, age 73 of Florence, passed away suddenly on January 6, 2020 at his residence. Charles retired from the painters local Union 1293 after 39 years, where he served as business manager for 27 years as well as serving as president of local Union 1293. He also served on the examination board, T.V.A, apprentice instructor and a longtime member of Shoals Labor Council. He was active in Democratic politics, along with coaching and serving on many shoals youth sports programs. Those who knew and loved him will miss him.
Visitation will be Friday January 10, 2020 from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. Graveside services will follow in Greenview Memorial Park (if inclement weather, it will be moved to Greenview Memorial Chapel)
Mr. Young was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Jenkins Young and Ruby Mae Woods Young.
Mr. Young is survived by his wife, Francine Young; sons, Charles T. “Chuck” Young and Damon Young; daughter-in-law, Angy; grandsons, Cole, Grayson and Cade Young.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart or Cancer Societies.
