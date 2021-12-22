INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA — Mr. Charles Spencer Lambert, 81, Indianapolis, Indiana, formerly of Florence, Alabama, passed Thursday, December 16, 2021. He was the son of the late Martha Johnson Lambert and L.B. Lambert, Sr.
Charles graduated from Burrell-Slater High School in the Class of 1958 and moved to Indianapolis after he graduated.
He retired from Navistar after 37 years of service.
He is survived by his wife, Geraldine Carson; sons, Brian Lambert and Joseph Carson; daughters, Shirley White and Sherry Lambert; sisters, Martha Armstrong, Lima, OH, Jeanette (Charles) Jackson, Florence, AL; brother, Louis (Velma) Lambert, Indianapolis, IN; several grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Charles was preceded in death by his son, Charles Anthony Lambert; brothers, Robert, James, L.B., Jr. and Paul Lambert; sisters, Marie Jones and Dorothy Ricks Walker.
Visitation will be Thursday, December 23, 2021, 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and the funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m. at Crown Hill Funeral Home, Indianapolis, IN.
