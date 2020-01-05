SHEFFIELD — Charles E. Thirlkill was born August 10, 1936 to Johnnie Price McCord and Lucy Ann Sails, in Moulton, AL. He departed from this life on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Helen Keller Hospital. Charles Thirlkill was wedded to Florine D. Thirlkill in February of 1962. Six children were born from this union; Melvin, Angela, Brien, Clevon, Gerald, and Eric. Charles was a graduate of Lawrence County High school. He was employed by TVA a number of years and by the Imperial Casting Company. Charles loved gardening, lawn work, going to church, and family gatherings. He enjoyed going to Jacks early every morning and drinking coffee with his friends. Charles Thirlkill was a long time member of St. James M.B. Church of Leighton, AL.
Preceding in his death were his parents; brother, Eugene Thirlkill; son, Edward O. Brien Thirlkill.
Charles leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, Florine D. Thirlkill; sister, Nancy Joe McCord; sons, Melvin Thirlkill Sheffield, AL, Clevon Thirlkill (Laura) Florence, AL, Gerald Thirlkill, Sheffield, AL, Eric Thirlkill, Sheffield, AL; daughter, Angela Smith (Launceford Smith) Muscle Shoals, AL; his grandchildren, Deshawn, Javante, Shara, Kyle, Shamari, Tavaris, Mya, Tamya, Jalen, Ljay, Malia, and Nahriyah; three great grandchildren; brother-in-law, Rev. Green Davidson(Barbara), Tuscumbia, AL, several nieces, nephews, cousins and family friends that will honor his memory.
Funeral service for Mr. Thirlkill will be at noon, Saturday, January 4, 2020, at St. James Missionary Baptist Church, Leighton, AL, with .Rev. Green Davidson, officiating.Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield, AL. The body will be placed in the church at 11 a.m. Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, directing.
