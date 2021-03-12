RUSSELLVILLE — Charles Thomas Anderson McGuire, 64, died December 16, 2020. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday with family visitation from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. with the Memorial Service following at 12 p.m. in the Chapel at Pinkard Funeral Home in Russellville.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.