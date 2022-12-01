PHIL CAMPBELL
Charles Thomas Nix, age 88, of Phil Campbell, passed away Tuesday, November 29, 2022.
Mr. Nix was a Christian, and a member of Shady Grove Freewill Baptist Church, where he served as deacon. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed working on his farm. He was a veteran and proudly served his country as a sailor in the U.S. Navy. He was an electrician and a member of IBEW 558 for over 60 years.
He is survived by his children, Thomas K. Nix (Sherry), Luanne Vickery, Rodney Nix (Celeste); grandchildren, Jared Nix (Christy), Kristen Headlee, Kyle Nix (Kristen), Colton Vickery (Mia), Madison Vickery, Gracie Vickery, Courtney Nix, Carley Stidham (Austin); great-grandchildren, Kayden Headlee, Bailey Nix, Tripp Nix, Conner Headlee, Alivia Headlee, Charlee Nix, Emeree Nix, Callie Kate Nix; and brothers, Harold Nix (Bonnie), Hershel Nix (Betty).
He was preceded in death by his wife, Lula “Elmo” Nix; parents, Alvin and Nicey Nix; siblings, Evelyn Frady and Betty Joyce Pounders (Arthur Boyd); niece, Regina Chaffee; nephew, Randy Nix; son-in-law, Eddy Vickery; and grandchildren, Caleb Jordan and Angelica Grace.
Visitation will be held Thursday, December 1, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Pinkard Funeral Home of Russellville. The funeral service will take place in the Chapel at 1 p.m. Interment will follow the funeral at Shady Grove Freewill Baptist Church in Phil Campbell, Alabama. Brother Jason Swinney will officiate. Pallbearers will be Jared Nix, Kyle Nix, Colton Vickery, Jeff Fowler, Jeff Nix, Mike Nix and Austin Stidham.
A special thanks to these wonderful caregivers, Pam Rogers, for sitting with Dad daily, the Amedisys Hospice ladies, Marcia Hulsey, Jami Terry, Katie Looney, Katie Holt, for all the love and care given to our dear Daddy, “He was the Best.”
Pinkard Funeral Home of Russellville assisted the family. www.pinkardfh.com.
