F.2.24.23 Charles Robbins.jpg

FLORENCE — Charles Thomas Robbins, 66, of Florence passed away Monday, February 20, 2023 surrounded by people who loved him. Charles attended Coffee High School and was a member of Sheetmetal Local #48 for many years. He retired from Pettus Mechanical after a long career. Charles was a member of Magnolia Church of Christ.

