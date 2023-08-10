F.8.10.23 Charles Tompkins.jpg

TUSCUMBIA — Charles Keith Tompkins, 72, Tuscumbia, passed away on Sunday, August 6, 2023. Visitation will be Saturday, August 12, from 3:00 – 3:30 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. A memorial service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel.

