LEXINGTON, AL — Charles Wendell Truitt, age 81, of Lexington, AL, departed this life to his heavenly home, Friday, November 12, 2021 after an extended illness. He was a native of Lexington, Al.
Wendell was a Christian man serving the Lord at Underwood Baptist Church. He had a servants heart. He retired from the Tallman Company in Florence, Al. He was a loving husband, son, brother and uncle.
A memorial service will be held at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 2:00 p.m., Bro. Donnie McDaniel will be officiating.
Visitation will be from noon to 2:00 p.m. Burial will be in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.
Survivors are his wife of 55 years, Cheryl Truitt, Lexington, AL; brothers, James Truitt (Brenda), Don Truitt (Vonda) and Gary Truitt (Myra), Lexington, AL; four sister-in-laws; one brother-in-law; and host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Preceded in death by his father, James R. Truitt; and mother Dessie McGee Truitt.
Pallbearers are Terry Truitt, Tim Truitt, John Truitt, Eric Truitt, Jared Truitt, Graham Jenkins, Michael Jenkins, Mike Rader.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Benjamin Truitt, Ryan Truitt, Solomon Truitt, Mitchell Truitt, Isaiah Box, Zion Box, and Caleb Box.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of NAMC ICU,
Keller Infusion Center, Dr. Bowen, Dr. Beshears, and Dr. Smelser.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mt. Pleasant Cemetery Trust Fund. Loretto Memorial Chapel Inc. is assisting the family.
