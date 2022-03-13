TRENTON, MI. — Charles Elmer Villers, age 97, was born in Detroit, MI. He peacefully passed away in Trenton, MI., on March 6, 2022. Visitation will be Monday, March 14, from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m., at Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Clint Hart officiating. Burial will be at Murphy Chapel Cemetery.
Charles spent his younger days serving in the Army during World War II. He has enjoyed his time since retiring from Ford Motor Company and spent his time practicing his faith to God.
Charles was sadly preceded in death by his beloved wife, Roxie; daughter, Linda Sue Stevens; grandchildren, Sharol and Jimmy Balentine; great-grandson, David O’Grady; and parents, Charles, Margaret, and Jessie.
Charles is survived by his children Ray Balentine, Jim Balentine (Fran), Linda May Atherall (David), Chuck Villers (Marylou), Dan Villers (Liz), and Carol Balentine. He was also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and many family members and friends.
Friends and family will serve as pallbearers.
