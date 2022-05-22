TUSCUMBIA — Charles W. DeVaney, 88, of Tuscumbia, passed away on Friday, May 20, 2022. A public viewing will be Sunday, May 22, 2022 from 1 to 2 p.m. at Tuscumbia Church of Christ. The funeral service will immediately follow at the church with Jeff Abrams, Danny Pettus, and Andy White officiating. Interment will be in Florence City Cemetery.
Charles was born in Florence on July 1, 1934. He served his country for two years with the U.S. Army as a medic in Germany. He was a member of Tuscumbia Church of Christ and was also a member of Tuscumbia Lions Club. Charles also served as past president of Friends of Helen Keller Library, Helen Keller Hospital Volunteers, Deshler Boosters Club, and Board of Directors of UNA Christian Student Center, where he was a board member for sixteen years. He served as a member of the Quality Assurance Committee for DHR. Charles was a Foster Grandparent at Harlan and Sheffield Head Start and served as a board member of Foster Grandparents. He retired from Community Action of Northwest Alabama.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles E. and Montye B. DeVaney.
Charles is survived by his cousins; and a very special family, the Andy White family, who called him Papa Charlie.
Pallbearers will be Terry Lenz, Clint Blankenship, Tommy Bradford, Grant Wright, Keith Willingham, Doug Walker, Thad Looser, and Will Harrison. Members of the Tuscumbia Lions Club will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Memorials may be made to the Ukraine Mission Fund, Tuscumbia Church of Christ, UNA Christian Student Center, or Alabama Sight.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.
