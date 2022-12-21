LEIGHTON — Charles Warren Daily, 72, died December 19, 2022. Visitation will be Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a memorial service to follow at 6 p.m. in the chapel. He was the husband of Kerry Daily.

