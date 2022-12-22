LEIGHTON — Charles Warren Daily, 72, of Leighton, AL passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022. Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. on Friday, December 23, 2022 at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a memorial service to follow at 3 p.m. in the chapel.
Warren loved building, remodeling homes, and rebuilding cars. He was a jack of all trades and loved to work, loved his family and friends. Warren was looking for retirement, but always stated “I’m halfway there.”
He was preceded in death by his parents, C.P. and Louise Daily and uncle, Alburey Smith; brother, Ronald Daily; sister, Sherry Bateman, Marlene Ayers, and stepson, Curtis Wickler.
He is survived by his wife, Kerry Daily; son, Tony Daily (Kendra); stepson, Dale Wickler; grandchildren, Braylon Daily, Kara and Devin Wickler, Eric Bordon, and Braxton Chenault.
Honorary pallbearers will be Glen Wayne Smith, Joey Hayes, Art Webber, Victor Lopez, Grady Hayes, and Steve Cauthen.
You may sign the online registry at www.colbertmemorial.com
