WATERLOO — Charles Wayne Britnell, 66, died April 20, 2022. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Valley View House of Prayer. He was the husband of Mrs. Sandra Britnell. Arrangements by Greenview Funeral Home.

