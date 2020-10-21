GREENHILL
Charles Wayne Brown, 77, of Greenhill, passed away October 19, 2020, At North Alabama Medical Center in Florence. He was retired from TVA as an electrical engineer and a veteran of the United States Army. He proudly served his country during the Vietnam War and was awarded the Purple Heart and Bronze Star, retiring as Lt. Colonel. He was a member of and a deacon at Greenhill First Baptist Church. He loved his Lord, his family and his country.
Survivors include his wife, Nancy Clemmons Brown; son, Jeff Brown (Shelley); daughter, Jennifer Gray (Jeff); and grandchildren, Austin Brown, Erin Brown, Sydney Gray and Connor Gray.
Preceded in death by parents, James Homer and Elsie Justine Kilgore Brown; brother, Jimmie Brown.
There will be a private graveside service for Mr. Brown and a public memorial service with family and friends at a later date.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
