BRILLIANT — Charles Wayne “CJ” Wilkinson III, 23, died October 8, 2020. Visitation will be Saturday from 11:30 to 2 at Marion County Funeral Home. Service will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Brock Cemetery.

