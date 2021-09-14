FLORENCE — Charles Wayne Goodman, 85, Florence, passed away on Saturday, September 11, 2021. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, September 15, at Oakwood Cemetery, Tuscumbia, beginning at 11:00 a.m. with Brother Donnie McDaniel officiating.
Charles was a member of Underwood Baptist Church and served his community for 54 years in law enforcement. He was preceded in death by his parents, Morris and Freida Goodman, and brothers, Donald and Steve Goodman.
Charles is survived by his wife, Sherry Foster Goodman; children, Charles “Bit” Goodman (Lisa), Tony Goodman, Mike Goodman (Debbie), Jennifer Cason (David). and Laura Adams; sister, Pat Beckman; grandchildren, Jon, Kym, TJ, Lindsey, Michael, Brittany, and Adam, and their spouses; sister-in-law, Jackie Goodman; and 12 great-grandchildren, with another due in March.
Pallbearers will be Ben Baker, David King, Donnie Arnold, Joe Puckett, Landon Smith, and Mike Bishop.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.
