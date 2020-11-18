HALEYVILLE — Charles Wayne Wilkinson, 76, died November 16, 2020. Visitation will be today from 10 a.m. to noon at Pinkard Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral will follow at noon in the chapel. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Double Springs.

