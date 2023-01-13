CENTER STAR — Charles Wesley Allen, age 88, of Center Star, went to be with the Lord on January 11, 2023. Visitation will be Sunday, January 15, 2023, from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. in the chapel at Williams Funeral Home. A celebration of his life will follow at 1:30 p.m. officiated by Brother Henry Melton. Graveside will follow at Center Star Church Cemetery.

